Buckle up! A temperature roller coaster is coming...

25 WEATHER — Get ready for a temperature roller coaster ride over the next 48 hours! Tonight won't be nearly as cool with a few more clouds and a south wind to keep us in the low 50s. We could be looking at a record high Wednesday if everything comes together just right. Winds will switch from the south to the southwest at 15-25mph during the morning hours. This wind will help warm us up as we move through Wednesday afternoon. The main question that remains is how thick any high clouds will be as we go into the afternoon hours. If they stay thin, then we will likely have highs in the mid 80s. If they thicken up more than expected, then we could stay closer to 80°. For now we will go for a high of 83°, which would tie the record high from 1989. No matter what, it will be a warm day!

But...a cold front will be moving in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front will usher the cool holiday air back into Central Texas just in time for Thanksgiving. We will go from 80s Wednesday afternoon to 40s and wind chills in the 30s across Central Texas to start off Thanksgiving morning. Highs should recover into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

It will stay on the cool side Friday with lows starting off near freezing and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southerly winds will bring us back into the 60s Saturday, but another front is expected to drop highs back into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Buckle up!