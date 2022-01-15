Brisk Wind Chills for Sunday Morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — While tonight's winds won't be as strong as what we had to deal with today, we're still expecting breezes of 10-20 mph. This will happen as temperatures fall to the 20s overnight. That means that we'll have a wind chill in the teens as the sun comes up Sunday morning. Please make sure you dress for the cold if you have to be out.

Sunshine will dominate Sunday and we'll warm up to the upper-50s, maybe even low-60s in some spots. All of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley should be in the 60s on Monday, and then the low-70s for Tuesday. That kind of warmth won't last long though, as another cold front will come through on Wednesday. No rain will be associated with the front.

A small chance of rain does exist on Thursday, but there is nothing in the forecast ahead that suggests any kind of rain to put a dent in the ongoing drought.