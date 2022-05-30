Briefly cooler later this week

25 WEATHER — To close out Memorial Day, we may have a good look at a meteor shower later tonight. Peak viewing for the Tau Herculids will be around midnight, but it won't be long after that before cloud cover returns from the south. Expect a partly cloudy day tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s.

On Wednesday night, a cold front will be approaching us from the north. Model data over the weekend kept the front away from us but new data suggests the front may pass through on Thursday or early Friday. This will not only provide the chance for some isolated storms but it may also cool us down into the 80s for Friday.

The slightly cooler weather won't last long because we'll be back into the mid-90s for the weekend. Data suggests that the beginning of next week will be even hotter than our recent weather. For now, I have next week starting off with highs in the upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist