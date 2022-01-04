Brief Warm-Up ahead of Another Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following the bitter cold we woke up to on Monday morning, this morning doesn't feel as rough. We're still seeing temperatures near freezing, but overnight cloud cover kept us from falling into the low to mid 20s. A light freeze is likely for everyone by the time the sun comes up. South winds will crank up following sunrise, which will help to bring in warmer and more humid air. We'll climb to the mid 60s this afternoon as a result. Tonight will still be chilly, but temperatures should remain above freezing.

Despite a wind shift to the north tomorrow, highs should still reach the low to mid 60s. Our warm-up comes to an end on Thursday as our next cold front works in early in the day. Highs will only reach the 40s Thursday behind the front. A few showers will be possible east of I-35, but most will miss out.

This front doesn't have as much of a punch, and will only make us cold for a little while. Gulf moisture surges northward ahead this weekend bringing the potential for a few showers and highs in the 60s and 70s. Another cold front looks to work in Sunday bringing temperatures back down to normal and cooler than normal levels for next week with a few small rain chances.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather