Brief freezes possible over the next two mornings

25 WEATHER — Thankfully it is not as windy now as it was this morning when a cold breeze was howling. Some clouds will make their way in tonight but temperatures tomorrow morning will be even colder. Many places will likely experience a brief freeze. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s. Tuesday morning should also have lows in the low-30s, so make sure any plants are protected. We'll be back up to 60° by Wednesday.

Rain will become a possibility on Thursday, with the better odds on the eastern half of our region. Some thunderstorms will be possible that evening, and there may even be a few strong storms in the mix. A cooler day in the 50s will follow on Friday. Next weekend should be more mild with highs in the 60s. We could see some showers next Sunday. It looks like temperatures will stay in the 60s for the first few days of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather