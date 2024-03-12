Breezy Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We should see clouds take over tonight with a few areas of drizzle possible in the morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Our next storm system will get closer, but any storm chances should hold off until Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, the ingredients for severe weather will be in place across Central Texas, but there will also be a decent cap in place. A cap, or layer of warmer air above the surface, can help suppress storm potential. If a storm can get going, large hail and strong winds are a good possibility. Right now it looks like any storms will be isolated. The best chance for isolated storms are expected to be across the northern half of Central Texas. Highs Thursday should be in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move south into the region Thursday night into Friday. This will cause scattered showers and storms to be possible once again. In fact, this may be the best chance of showers and storms this week. The severe weather potential looks lower, but a few stronger storms with some hail and gusty winds appear to be possible. Highs Friday will be in the 60s north and 70s south as the front moves through our part of Texas.

The weekend looks to bring on and off showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.