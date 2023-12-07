Breezy weather into the weekend

25 WEATHER — Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight into Friday. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25mph. This will keep things mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday should be on the warmer side with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

The weekend will bring in a cold front during the day Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across Central Texas as the front sweeps through during the day. Gusty northwest winds are expected behind the front with gusts up to 30mph possible. Saturday night will be seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine is forecast Sunday, but it will be cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Next week will start off nice with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We should see more low 60s Wednesday as clouds start to increase across the area. This may lead to a few showers by the end of next week with highs slipping into the 50s.

