Breezy weather for the rest of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be breezy and warm for the rest of the week as a series of systems works across Texas. The only chance of thunderstorms appears to be Wednesday afternoon and evening east of I-35.

Tonight looks clear with cool lows in the low 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon as highs peak out around 80°. The winds will be back in the afternoon at 15-25mph.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. A dryline will work east of I-35 by afternoon, so any thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon and evening should develop across our eastern areas and push east rather quickly. There could be a strong storm or two, but by the time the storms really get going, they maybe exiting our area to the east. West of I-35, gusty winds may bring a high fire danger as humidity levels plummet in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday both look dry as of now with highs in the low to mid 80s. The wind may calm a bit Thursday, but we should be back to gusty winds Friday afternoon out of the west. Right now it appears any storm activity will be well east of our region.