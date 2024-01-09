Breezy/Warmer Wednesday & Thursday

25 WEATHER — The wind machine will finally start to wind down tonight. This will allow temperatures to fall pretty quickly, and we should make it into the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning. Breezy south and southwest winds will guide temperatures up Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. We should top out in the mid 60s Wednesday and near 70° Thursday. Enjoy...because winter is coming!

Our first front will arrive Friday morning. This may bring a few scattered showers and storms to start off the day, but we should clear out in the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds will bring highs back down into the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon.

Saturday should be a decent day with highs in the mid 50s. After that, the weather will likely take a cold turn as arctic air spills south into the southern plains. As always, timing is a HUGE issue this far out. Usually these system travel south faster than the models anticipate, so we are going with a bit of a faster front Sunday. Right now we have highs in the 40s across the northern half of the area and 50s to the south. The exact placement of the front may change in coming days, so these numbers could change significantly in future forecasts. Preparations for the cold should be completed by Sunday afternoon. Cover all exposed pipes and hose bibs. Take care of any tender vegetation that is easily hurt by cold weather. And of course, take care of any pets and make sure they have a warm place to stay!

Very cold air will move in Sunday night and Monday. We will likely stay at or below freezing Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. A couple models do kick out some light freezing rain/sleet late Sunday into early Monday. Right now this is not a major issue since there are several models that are completely dry with this event. Of course, we will track this closely for you in the coming days!