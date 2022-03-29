Breezy Tuesday with overnight storms possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another windy day here across Central Texas! The good news is that the winds have shifted around to the south which has brought in more Gulf moisture. That should help to dampen the fire threat. Still, it would be wise to not burn anything as those south winds could help fires spread.

Expect another warm day with highs climbing up to the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be rather high as Gulf air works in. South winds will be blowing close to 30mph with gusts to 40mph possible.

Later on tonight, a line of showers and storms will work through. Although widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms could turn briefly severe with 60mph winds and quarter size hail the main threats.

Storms should quickly clear the area by mid-morning tomorrow with sunshine building in for the rest of the day. Winds will shift to the west and northwest, bringing back dry air and raising the fire danger again. Winds will subside Thursday into the weekend as highs hang around in the 70s approaching the 80s again this weekend.

We are keeping an eye on storm chance early next week, but right now, only scattered showers and storms are expected. Stay tuned!