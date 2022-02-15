Breezy Tuesday expected in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for a couple of bad hair days here starting today! South winds will be on the stronger side as our next storm system develops over the Rocky mountains. We'll see them around 20-30mph in the afternoon today with higher gusts possible. Use both hands on the wheel if you're out there driving! That onshore flow from the Gulf will continue to bring in warm and more humid air through the day. Highs will climb to the low 70s this afternoon. Overnight, with cloud cover increasing and humidity climbing, lows will only be able to fall into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a humid day with the potential for some scattered showers. More cloud cover will be around as well. Highs will once again climb into the low 70s. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be a time frame to watch as our next cold front approaches. There will be enough warm and humid air to fuel thunderstorms, but the best dynamics should pass to our northeast. Based on that, the severe weather threat looks low, but any shift in the track will be something we have to monitor. Right now, it looks like only scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder look to be what we'll deal with on Thursday morning. Stay tuned!

Things look quiet behind the front with plenty of sunshine for the weekend and cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather