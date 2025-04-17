Breezy Thursday, storm chances still arrive this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today under partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be on the way for Easter weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Breezy conditions today

warm and muggy too

storm chances for Easter weekend

Best chances Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning.

Good morning! We're waking up to a breezy and muggy day across Central Texas. We'll see highs in the mid 80s, with winds around 15-25mph, gusts could reach closer to 30-35mph. Expect more of the same during the day Friday.

Our first chance of showers and storms arrives Friday evening as some storms may develop over West Texas and work into our western counties overnight. If they can, they'll likely be below severe limits, but some could still produce pocket change size hail.

During the day Saturday, expect some showers and storms, though the majority of the activity will hold off until the evening. I expect a round of showers and storms to work across the area overnight Saturday into Easter Sunday morning. While the severe threat looks low with these, they will likely impact your Easter Sunrise services. Activity looks to clear out by afternoon, so you can get the Easter Egg hunts in.

Later next week, expect a more spring-like pattern with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible. Some may be strong to severe.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather