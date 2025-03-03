Breezy Monday ahead of strong storms and high fire danger Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon with cloudy skies and south breezes. Tomorrow morning, a broken line of showers and storms brings a wind threat, high fire danger in the afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Breezy winds continue today out of the south.

Storm system passes by tomorrow bringing some strong storms in the morning.

Biggest threat: wind gusts to 60mph, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Tuesday afternoon: high fire danger with high winds and dry air.

Good morning! Things are about to get a little busy in the weather department with the arrival of our next storm system. Today all it does is draw up warm muggy air from the Gulf. Humidity and south winds will increase through the day, bringing sustained winds up to about 15-20mph.

Winds continue to increase overnight into Tuesday morning as a broken line of storms approaches in the morning. While the intensity of these storms may be rather mediocre, there will be enough wind energy in the atmosphere that some 60mph winds gusts could work through during the pre-dawn commute. If any storms can pop ahead of the main line, they will have access to spin and could bring an isolated tornado threat and a hail threat. We will monitor that closely.

The bigger danger comes behind the system as we will see winds sustained around 45mph with dry air leading to a very high fire danger. Any fires that form could spread rapidly in that environment, so don't do anything that could cause stray sparks.

The good news is winds will come down a bit Wednesday with a cold front passing through bringing cooler air.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather