Breezy Friday Incoming!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will be on the increase today along with south breezes pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. The warm and muggy air hangs on into Easter Weekend, with storm chances arriving early next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Friday will be breezy with winds running 20-25mph and gusts above 30mph.

Clouds will also be on the increase into the weekend.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 80s, but storm chances return Monday.

We're waking up this morning to more breezes and humid conditions as temperatures start in the 50s and 60s. South winds will increase through the day to 20-25mph with gusts at times exceeding 30mph. Temperatures will push into the upper 70s, and even a few low 80s possible in spots.

Expect clouds to increase this weekend. Saturday will be similar, but the winds will be more relaxed, only running around 15-20mph. While most areas will be dry for the weekend, I do expect a few sprinkles east of I-35 Easter Morning.

Our next chance of storms arrives Monday as a storm system swings through. Since it will be in the mid 80s, there will be enough energy to support some strong to severe storms. Right now, the best dynamics look to be to our north, but it will be something we monitor through the weekend.

The rest of next week looks quiet, but an approaching storm system for the weekend will determine what our Eclipse Day weather looks like. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather