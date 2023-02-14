Breezy Conditions Through Thursday

25 WEATHER — Dry air has moved into Central Texas, so it will cool down nicely tonight into the low to mid 40s. We will quickly warm up Wednesday with breezy south winds at 15-25mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80°. A cold front will slide into the area Wednesday night. This may spark off a couple of showers and storms, but the best storm chances appear to be north and east of Central Texas.

Northwest winds behind the front will bring in another cooler air mass. Highs will only make it into the low 50s Thursday and Friday, but we should sneak back into the mid 50s Saturday. Lows at night will likely slip below freezing.

Sunday, a new warming trend begins with highs back around 70°. It looks like the 70s will stick around for a good portion of next week. We may see our next chance for showers and storms by the middle of next week.