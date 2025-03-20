Breezy and warmer Friday into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The first day of spring was a below normal one, but we should be warming up after tonight. Speaking of tonight, it's going to be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Gusty southerly winds increase during the day Friday, so highs will warm quickly into the upper 70s. It's all up from there this weekend as well. Highs Saturday should make it into the mid 80s and upper 80s Sunday. Winds will stay breezy out of the south at 15-25mph.

A cold front will approach the region late Sunday. This front may have enough moisture and energy to kick off a few storms late in the day, especially east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley. We can't rule out a strong storm or two with gusty winds and hail. Once again, the highest severe threat will likely be east of Central Texas. Once the front moves through, Monday looks cooler and drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There could be a pattern change next week. This may take wind speeds down and increase rain chances by the middle to end of the week. Stay tuned!