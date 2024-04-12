Breezy and warm weekend

25 WEATHER — We are looking at a typical mid-April weekend across Central Texas. It will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday could bring gusts over 30mph at times. It will be a warm wind though, with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday, storms will be possible across the south central US, but our area maybe just a bit too far south for anything significant. The best storms chances appear to be in northwest Texas and Oklahoma. A couple of storms could sneak into our far western counties Monday night. Another chance of isolated storms looks possible area-wide Tuesday. Right now we will keep rain chances at 20%. Highs will be warm with low 80s Monday and mid 80s Tuesday.

The warmest day next week looks to be Wednesday. Highs may make the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and a southwest wind. Our next cold front is slated to arrive either Thursday or Friday. This will lower highs into upper 60s and low 70s by the end of next week. Rain chances look lower today because the front may blow all the way through Central Texas.

Have a great weekend!