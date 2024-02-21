Breezy and Warm Wednesday Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with south breezes exceeding 20mph at times. More 80s are possible Thursday before a cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A more humid air mass is in place this morning. Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon.

80s are possible Today and Thursday ahead of a cold front.

The coming cold front only knocks out temperatures back down to near normal. 80s return early next week.

A more humid air mass has worked in this morning thanks to the southerly winds overnight. Clouds will give way to sunny skies and south breezes exceeding 20mph with gusts near 30. The higher humidity should keep areas along and east of I-35 lower than 80, but some areas to the west will reach highs in the 80s.

All of us get a shot at 80s tomorrow thanks to westerly winds in advance of our next cold front. That means they blow down the terrain which tends to heat areas along I-35 up in the afternoon. That combined with drier air, and compressional warming along the front should be enough to crest us over 80. A few mid 80s will be possible east of I-35 into the Brazos Valley.

This cold front brings some cooler mornings Friday and Saturday with lows in the 40s, though afternoon highs will still be above normal in the low 70s. Heading into early next week, expect temperatures to climb into the 80s again before another cold front brings storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind that front, temperatures will return to more seasonable numbers with highs in the 60s. No big cool-downs look to be on our way in the future yet. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather