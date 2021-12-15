Breezy and Warm Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for a warm and windy Wednesday across Central Texas thanks to a deep low pressure system exiting off the Rocky Mountains. We'll see winds this afternoon around 15-25mph gusting to 35mph at times. As a result, a WIND ADVISORY has been posted for northern parts of Central Texas, but everyone will be dealing with the breezy conditions. Our winds will pale in comparison to what will be happening across the Plains as wind gusts exceed 70mph. Since this system is passing far to our north, we won't see a cool-down out of it.

We'll continue with the warm and humid days with a few showers possible through Friday and highs near 80°. Mornings will start off warm too in the 60s. By Friday night into Saturday we will be tracking our next cold front working in from the north. This should bring the potential for a line of showers and storms to work through early Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 50s with north winds and some lingering light rain showers. Clouds will hang around into Sunday with a weak chunk of energy bringing the potential for showers Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s.

Warm air works back in next week with highs in the upper 70s again, but as of today, models are starting to hint at a cold front potentially working in just in time for Santa's arrival. We will hope for it! If it doesn't arrive, highs will be in the 70s into the holiday. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist