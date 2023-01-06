Breezy & warm for Friday before Saturday front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chill once again this morning, but the afternoon will feel a lot different with south winds staying on the breezy side. We'll see highs climb into the low 70s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day along with the humidity. As a result, temperatures will be falling into only the 40s tonight.

All of these changes are happening in advance of our next cold front that will roll in on Saturday. We'll see some showers and storms set up along and south of it as it rolls through. The best chance for showers and storms will be found southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s. All rain chances should clear out after Sunday morning, though some lingering showers will still be possible in the morning.

As we start off next week, we will see highs a little cooler in the mid 60s, but temperatures will still remain above normal through most of the week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

