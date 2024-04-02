Breezy and sunny Tuesday on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. North winds will be gusty at times, pushing 20-25mph.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Drier weather works in today, with northerly winds behind a cold front. They will be gusty around 20-25mph.

Chilly mornings and nice afternoons hang around for a couple of days.

Humidity works back in for the weekend with rain chances returning Sunday.

There is a drying trend in the models for Monday, which hopefully will bode better for our eclipse viewing!

We're waking up this morning to cooler conditions as drier air has worked in behind a cold front. The cold front is now working into Southeast Texas and as it does so, dry air will cut off any remaining showers. The winds will turn gusty at times as this system deepens, sending our wind gusts up close to 30mph at times. The same system will bring a Tornado outbreak to parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

We'll enter a period of quiet weather for the rest of the work week, starting off cool, but warm and humid air works back in for the weekend.

Our weekend forecast into early next week is a bit complicated, as it depends on the timing and strength of two mid-level systems. The first will pass to our north Saturday and Sunday. This system is now looking stronger, which means it should send a stronger cold front our way. This could lead to a line of storms coming in sometime overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday. This also means we will see a bigger push of dry air. That's important because it could leave enough dry air in the mid and lower levels of the atmosphere that the only clouds we see on Monday is high clouds...which we would be able to view the eclipse through. Moisture will work back into the area late Monday into Tuesday. We very well may just find ourselves right in the middle of that small window...we can only hope!

Once the moisture returns, it looks like we could see a round of strong to severe storms on Tuesday with our next storm system.

All of this is very fluid for early next week and we will keep you updated!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather