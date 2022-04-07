Breezy And Mild Weather Friday

25 WEATHER — Dry weather is expected to continue Friday into the weekend. Tonight should be quite cool with lows in the 30s and 40s across the region. It will warm up quickly Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25mph, so we will still have an elevated fire danger Friday afternoon. The weekend will bring more wind but also more humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with south winds gusting over 30mph at times.

Next week appears to be looking a bit more active as far as thunderstorm chances. With that said, storms look scattered, so some folks may see more rain than others. Monday will bring a chance for a few scattered storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Activity from Monday will influence how much storm activity we see Tuesday, but scattered storms are still possible. Some severe weather could occur during this time as well.

Wednesday and Thursday might bring a little break in the action. Easter weekend is all over the place on the models right now with some models wetter than others. Right now we will go with slight storm chances Friday and Saturday with cooler and windy weather Easter Sunday.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist