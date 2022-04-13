Breezy & hot Wednesday on the way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday was a rough night across Central Texas with multiple severe storms impacting the area. Tornadoes touched down in Coryell and Bell county with multiple hail reports in Bell county. All the severe storms have moved out before your morning commute, and today will be much more quiet weather wise. We may see an isolated shower or storm pop up on a south moving cold front, but these will not be severe. Behind the front, we won't get much of a cool down, and temperatures will actually climb up into the low 90s. Breezes will be out of the west and northwest around 20-30mph which means we will be a facing a high fire danger, particularly west of I-35.

The rest of the week will remain relatively quiet weather wise, as high pressure settles in for the rest of the work week. South winds will bring back moisture leading into Easter weekend. Some small rain chances will hang around for the weekend, but no severe weather is expected at this time. A small cool-down is on the way to kick off next week, but things look more unsettled next week with models differing in timing of systems. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather