Breezy again Thursday

25 WEATHER — The wind will finally calm down tonight, but that will gives us a chilly Thursday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Southerly winds will move in Thursday afternoon and become gusty in the 15-25mph range. This will allow highs to warm up to around 70° in the afternoon. It gets even warmer Friday with highs in the low 80s!

The weekend will bring another cold front into Central Texas. We may have a wide temperature range from north to south Saturday afternoon with 50s and 60s north and 70s south. There could be a few showers and isolated storms around as well under mostly cloudy skies. We are looking at more sunshine Sunday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s. 70s and 80s return next week!