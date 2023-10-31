CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a bone-chilling Halloween, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s! Sunny skies will be around, and winds could make it feel as cold as the lower 50s.

Later on tonight, that will set up for chilly weather for Trick-Or-Treating as temperatures will fall into the 40s after the sun sets.

The coldest air will settle in overnight as a widespread freeze is possible. It won't be a hard freeze, but you still need to bring in pets and plants and cover outdoor faucets.

Another freeze is possible Thursday morning before temperatures warm into the 80s later on this weekend!

Have a spook-tacular Halloween!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather