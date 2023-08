25 WEATHER — Not much has changed since my last forecast update...it's just plain hot! Highs will be in the 103-107° range through the weekend. There could be a few clouds here and there, but that is it. Lows at night aren't even cooling off much since we are hanging close to 80°.

Next week will bring more 100s. The only fly in the ointment could be a slight chance of storms Tuesday. I wouldn't get too excited just yet since that rain chance is only 20%.