25 WEATHER — The rest of July will be hot. The first part of August will also start off hot. Basically, this heatwave isn't going anywhere. Make sure you are taking care of yourself and keeping cool and hydrated.

Highs will be in the 100s through next week. A weak front may move into north Texas Friday and Saturday. This will be a focus for some rain chances to our north. We may see a storm or two try to sneak into our area, but our rain chances will be at 20% or less.