Blaz'in Hot!

25 WEATHER — It's going to continue to be hot this week! Highs will range from 102-108 across the region. Waco/Temple/Killeen will likely be around 106° Tuesday, and 104-106° Wednesday through Friday. It's a bit less humid across the area, so that is a small sliver of good news. Make sure you area staying hydrated and cool all week!

It will stay hot this weekend with highs closer to 100° Saturday and Sunday. There could be a weak frontal boundary in the area, so a couple of isolated storms could pop up here and there. I wouldn't count on much!