Bitter temperatures continue Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures will fail to warm above freezing today, only topping out in the low to mid 20s. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come to an end around the middle of the day. Another cold night is on the way tonight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Wintry mix slowly tapers off late this morning into the middle of the day, and clouds may even clear in the afternoon, but it will still remain bitterly cold.

Record breaking lows tonight as we fall into the low teens

Slow thaw to climb above freezing Wednesday midday

Our winter blast has left us in the freezer this morning with temperatures that are in the teens. We have feel-like temperatures that have dropped below zero at times. Highs will only reach into the mid 20s this afternoon with temperatures dipping down into the teens. Skies will clear late into the afternoon.

Overnight, expect to fall into the low teens to upper single digits with clear skies. Light winds will once again make it fall below zero. Temperatures will warm into the upper 20s and low 30s Tuesday, with a couple areas warming briefly above freezing.

Another morning in the teens is on the way Wednesday morning before temperatures finally climb out of the freezer during the middle of the day on Thursday.

We'll slowly warm up with temperatures nearing 50s Thursday. Another front will arrive on Friday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s and lows back down into the low 20s. This one won't last long though as temperatures will warm to the 60s early next week. It's looking like we could have a decent shot at rain early next week too! Stay tuned!

Stay warm and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather