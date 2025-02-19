BITTER COLD: Dangerous wind chills continue today!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing, with a few snow flurries possible today. Lows will fall into the teens again tonight with morning feel-like numbers in the single digits.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dangerous cold continues

Some flurries will be possible this morning.

30s continue through the work week.

Rain returns this weekend

Good morning! It's a bitter cold morning with lows in the teens and feel-like numbers hanging around below 0 in spots. It will be one of those mornings where you need to protect the extremities: hats, gloves, scarves, and a heavy coat. Feel-like numbers will only get up to the teens this afternoon, so it will be important to protect yourself from the cold. Clouds will struggle to clear, but once some sunshine comes in we may warm to the freezing point.

Overnight, as winds relax, temperatures will bottom out with the coldest numbers down to around 15. Tomorrow morning, though winds will be lighter, feel-like numbers will be in the single digits. Even with sunshine tomorrow, we will struggle to reach the mid 30s.

One thing we will have to watch is how cold we are Friday. Moisture will be on the way in, and if temperatures can stay in the low 30s, we may have to watch for some freezing rain Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing Saturday, but rain chances will linger into Sunday morning. Once we get past Sunday, temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s!

Have a great Wednesday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather