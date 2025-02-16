Bitter cold arrives Tuesday night

25 WEATHER — The winds have begun to settle down but temperatures tonight will be colder than the night before, with lows in the 20s. We'll start Monday with plenty of sun, and a few clouds will make their way in for the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper-50s. Tuesday will be cloudier and a bit warmer for part of the afternoon. A few showers and perhaps a storm may break out in our eastern counties. After that, the next cold front plows through.

An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for areas north and west of Waco for Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Wind chills during those times will be in the single digits. Highs will reach the mid-30s. This is the kind of cold that will require protection of outdoor pipes. Make sure to also check up on neighbors. The windiest weather will be Wednesday morning, but actual temperatures on Thursday morning will be colder (teens) so it will amount to about the same. Friday ought to be chilly as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather