Big warm-up this week

25 WEATHER — We saw some chilly weather over the weekend with a couple of overnight freezes. All that is in the past this week as we move into a significant warming pattern. Tonight's lows will only fall into the low 40s, so it will be cool to start off Monday. Southerly winds and sunshine will quickly warm us up into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon. More upper 70s are likely Wednesday and Thursday, but I would not be surprised to see a few low 80s across our southern and western counties.

A weak cold front will slide in Friday, dropping highs into the upper 60s to near 70°. This front looks like it will come in dry with most of the moisture pushed to the east of Texas. This weekend doesn't appear to have any cold air or rain associated with both Saturday and Sunday. That means it's looking nice for outdoor activities with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday.

The nice spring-like weather will continue into the first half of next week with highs in the upper 70s. Our next front should arrive by the middle to end of next week. That may send temperatures back below normal at that time.