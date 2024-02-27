Big Changes Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The warmth of the past few days will be swept away by a cold front early Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will be shortly after midnight in the upper 60s to near 70°. Most of the day however is expected to see temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Gusty north winds of 20-30mph with gusts to 40mph are possible. This will make it feel much colder than the past few days, so dress accordingly! Thursday looks to remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s. We may see a few showers from time to time through the day Thursday as well.

Another quick warm up is likely Friday into the weekend. Highs Friday should zip back up into the mid 70s with south and southwest winds. Upper 70s to near 80° temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday, so it's looking nice for any outdoor plans.

Next week is looking mild with highs in the 70s and low in the 50s. There could be a couple of chances for a few storms Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but right now rain chances are only sitting at 20-30%.