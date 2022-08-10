Best rain chances since June on way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get excited! The best rain chances we have seen since June are on the way today in Central Texas! Unfortunately, not everyone will see the rain, but those that do could pick up a good quarter to half inch of the good stuff. Showers and storms will fire later this afternoon on a residual outflow boundary leftover from yesterday's activity. They'll initially be clustered but spread out as cooler air rushes out from them. That will lead them to be isolated to scattered in nature which basically means some of you will see some, while others don't. Those that do, could pick up a quarter to half inch of rainfall. Highs will still climb to 100 before showers form. All activity should wind down with sunset.

Residual moisture hangs around into tomorrow keeping isolated chances around. Our atmosphere looks to dry out this weekend into next week allowing temperatures to push back into the lower triple digits. There are some signs that the overall pattern breaks down late next week into next weekend which may bring an end to the big time summer heat and usher in more rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather