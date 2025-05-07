25 EVENING WEATHER — We are likely going on a little streak of below normal temperatures through Mother's Day. Normal highs are usually around 83-84° this time of year. Thursday will bring highs near 80°, Friday in the mid to upper 70s, Saturday the mid 70s, and Sunday in the upper 70s. Lows at night will generally be in the 50s and low 60s. There could be a shower or two Friday and Saturday, bet better rain chances will likely remain east of our region. Enjoy this weather while we have it because...

The weather will be changing as we head into next week. We will warm up into the mid 80s Monday under mostly sunny skies. After that, it's back to the 90s. We will start off in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but we may creep up into the low to mid 90s by the middle to end of next week! Storm chances look low, but we may see a return to at least slight chances of storms by the end of next week.