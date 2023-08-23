Behind Harold, more heat for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — While parts of south and even south-central Texas saw some rain out of Harold, Central Texas wound up with goose eggs. Now that Harold is moving away, winds will relax but thanks to the heat and dry air, we will still have a higher fire danger in place. Highs should stay below 105 but only just a hair lower.

Our Heat dome will move back over us for the weekend bringing more heat. Some weak energy and moisture from Harold may get caught up under it, which could lead to some isolated pop up showers through the weekend into early next week. Highs will near 107 through the weekend.

Early next week, high pressure should back off to the west allowing a cold front to slide south. It may be just enough to knock highs into the double digits on Tuesday. It won't be lasting though, as triple digits take over for the second half of the week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather