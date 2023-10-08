Becoming warmer this week

25 WEATHER — Tonight won't be as cool as this morning when we had lows in the mid-40s, but temperatures will be cool nonetheless as we wake up to the mid-50s. There should be a lot of sun throughout the day, and by the afternoon, it won't quite feel like autumn anymore. Highs will be in the upper-80s. The sun will go away for a little while as clouds will dominate the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few showers may sneak into our southern counties on Wednesday morning but that is about all. The sun will return on Thursday and then we'll be watching a cold front that will pass through on Friday. As it does so, it may bring a shower or two. Temperatures will go from the 80s on Friday to the 70s on Saturday. Next weekend looks very sunny with pleasant temperatures. Morning lows for the first few days of next week should be in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather