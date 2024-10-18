Beautiful weekend ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to warm into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue into the weekend.

Western counties could see more clouds this afternoon.

Dry weather continues.

We're waking up this morning to cool temperatures again with lows in the 40s and 50s! By afternoon though it will be downright gorgeous with highs getting into the low 80s! Southeast winds will provide a slight breeze, but otherwise it will be a gorgeous night for Friday night football with game time temperatures in the 70s!

Weather locally will be beautiful! If you're traveling for Baylor-Texas Tech, know that there will be showers and storms around this weekend.

High pressure builds in next week leading to very quiet weather hanging around. Temperatures will near record levels as highs get into the low 90s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather