Beautiful Weather For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some nice November weather for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the 70s through Friday. A weak cold front will enter the picture Friday afternoon, but no rain is expected with the front.

Behind the front this weekend will be slightly cooler. Saturday's highs will be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds are expected to increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70° with breezy south winds.

The models are not in sync with the weather early next week. They all have a decent cold front sweeping across the area, but timing differences are all over the place with rain chances. Right now we will keep rain chances at 30-40% Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs in the 60s Monday will fall into the upper 50s Tuesday. It will stay mild through Thanksgiving with highs rising back into the low 60s.