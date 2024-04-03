Beautiful Weather

25 WEATHER — We are looking at plenty of sunshine Thursday into Friday. Highs both days will make it into the low 80s. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

The weekend will mainly be okay, but we will have some shower and storm potential Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Right now it appears any severe weather will be northwest of Central Texas. Highs will make it into the upper 70s Saturday, but we should be around 80° Sunday afternoon with drier air filtering into our area.

Monday, April 8th is eclipse day! The models today have switched back to a more humid environment at the surface. This means high and low clouds are possible as we head through the day. This may make the view of the eclipse challenging for Central Texas. With that said, the models have been changing pretty much every day with the placement of our next system. I bet there is still a change or two in the works as we head through the next few days. Our higher resolution models will start to get into play by Friday and Saturday. Not all hope is lost just yet!

Thunderstorm chances should increase Monday evening into Tuesday. We will have to watch for some severe weather potential during this time-frame.