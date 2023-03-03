Beautiful March Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — Well folks, get ready for a nice weekend! It will be cool the next couple of nights with lows in the 40s, but we should see plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday afternoons! That will warm highs into the 70s each day.

Next week will start off warm with highs in the 80s Monday. A cold front will be close to the area Tuesday through Thursday, but as of right now it appears it may stay just to our north. There will be scattered showers and storms possible off and on during those three days with highs mainly in the 70s. If the front slips a bit farther south, it could be a little cooler than forecast.

The front should sweep through with more showers possible by the end of next week. That will lead us to cooler high temperatures in the 50s for the next weekend.

Have a great weekend and enjoy!