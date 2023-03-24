Beautiful March Weekend!

25 WEATHER — We saw a few showers and storms Friday morning, but we cleared out nicely with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon. That sunny trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 80s Saturday and in the upper 70s to near 80° Sunday. We aren't expecting any rain, so get out and enjoy!

The clouds will start to move back into Central Texas starting Monday of next week. We will see a couple of cold front s move into the area as well. There will be a few showers from time to time pretty much all week long. Our best chance of a few storms may arrive Thursday and Friday. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great weekend!