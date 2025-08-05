Back to the heat for the rest of the week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances turn near zero for the rest of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with plenty of sun.

The rest of the week is looking dry.

Highs get near 100 by the weekend.

Well, while yesterday brought showers and storms to Central Texas, today is starting off quiet. The humidity is high again, which means you'll feel the air as you walk out the door. Some morning fog may be possible in spots, but that will burn off to a sunny day with highs in the mid 90s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel like the triple digits.

High pressure will build for the rest of the week erasing rain chances and bringing highs back closer to the triple digits. Feel-like temperatures in the afternoon will be nearing 105. Rain chances stay away until high pressure can back off next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather