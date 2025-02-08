Back to chilly weather in the blink of an eye

25 WEATHER — As of writing this, there is already a cold front marching into the boundaries of Central Texas from the north. By the early nighttime hours, we'll already have cooled down quite a bit, sending temperatures in the 50s at midnight. Those temperatures will be your high temperatures for Sunday, because everything after that will continue to get cooler. Much of Sunday will be spent in the 40s and low-50s with quite a bit of cloud cover along with a bit of drizzle here and there.

Monday won't be much better with highs in the 40s and some spotty showers. I'm going with the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Although a lot of stock weather apps on your phone may be painting a milder picture, those apps are likely pulling data that have no idea just how cool and shallow this new airmass will be. I'm going with a chillier forecast. Rain will pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday, perhaps with some heavy rainfall rates at times. We'll begin to dry out on Thursday but the cool air will remain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather