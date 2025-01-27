Awaiting more rain by Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We kept the showers away today, but there may be a few that will try to fall tomorrow. Any showers that due occur will be very isolated and rather light. Clouds will hang on tomorrow with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday is when the better chance of scattered showers will arrive. In fact, there is a small chance that we could be talking widespread rain by Wednesday afternoon. A storm or two may mix in.

The rain may take a brief break Wednesday night before returning as a line of showers and storms Thursday morning. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side, but severe potential would be on the low side. Heavy pockets of rain may exist. As the rain exits Thursday afternoon, we may pick up in total about one to three inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts. The good news is that highs will be in the 60s starting Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather