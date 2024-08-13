August Heat Continues Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s this afternoon with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 at times. Take heat precautions today!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat Advisory in effect for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

Highs will near 100 in most spots. Feel-like numbers will exceed 105 at times.

Dry and hot pattern continues this week.

If you liked yesterday, you'll love this entire week. Highs will stay near 100 in the afternoons with morning lows just shy of 80. Feel-like numbers could exceed 105 in spots, so continue to take your heat precautions.

Tropical storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic, but will be heading towards Puerto Rico, and will not provide any relief for us.

There is a sign that high pressure could back off to the west just a bit by the end of next week. That may bring us some small rain chances, but for now things look quiet.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather