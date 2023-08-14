As kids return back to school, so does a 'cold' front

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've seen quite the stretch of hot days lately, and today - on the surface - will be no different. We'll still see highs climb close to 105 by afternoon, but there is a key difference. A cold front will be working through Central Texas. This could lead to a couple of showers along it, though many will miss out.

Cold fronts in August aren't really "cold" but they do bring drier air, so the effects won't be noticeable early on. We will struggle to reach 100 in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday, and more importantly, the drier air will make things "feel" cooler. We'll also see some cooler mornings, with lows dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday morning.

The "cool-down" is short-lived because we will see high pressure move back in for the second half of this week. Once again, temperatures will shoot up to near 105 if not hotter!

There are some signs high pressure could move to our northeast early next week. That would open up the Gulf of Mexico and send tropical moisture our way. This may potentially lead to rain chances! Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather