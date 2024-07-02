Around 100° through Friday

25 WEATHER — There are three things to discuss in the current forecast. These are the heat, a weak July cold front this weekend, and Beryl.

We will start with the heat. Highs will be around 100° Wednesday through Friday. Heat index values will be 105°+ during the afternoon hours along and east of I-35. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

Next up, a weak cold front approaching the area this weekend. It appears the front will be close enough late Friday afternoon and evening to spark off a few scattered showers and storms. These could last into Saturday and possibly Sunday as well. With the front in the area, highs will be a bit cooler in the mid 90s. It's not much, but we will take what we can get in July!

Now to Beryl. Beryl will continue to be a powerful hurricane in the Caribbean, but it should start to slowly weaken over the next 48 hours. It will approach the Yucatan peninsula Friday. This is where the forecast gets murky. How long will the system spend over land? That's one question that will have a big impact on how strong it is when it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now it looks like it will be a tropical storm or a low end hurricane. After that, it's all about the track. There is still a large spread in the models. We may see this approach Texas or stay well south into Mexico. At the very least we will see an increase in tropical moisture with a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially by the middle of next week. If it comes more toward Texas, a heavier rain event would be possible. At this point it's just wait and see. Some July rain and cooler temperatures doesn't sound all that bad, so hopefully we will see minimal impacts.