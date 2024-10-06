Are we stuck with this heat for another week?

25 WEATHER — With no major changes coming in our weather any time soon, you can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions for the week ahead. Temperatures will remain hot, generally around the low-90s. A little bit of good news is that a weak cold front should drop in on Tuesday, which may be enough to keep highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday. There may also be a few mornings in the 50s during the middle of the week.

Plenty of sun will be around for the upcoming weekend and into next week as well. If you're wondering how long we can stay hot and dry like this, it's really not out of the question to have this kind of weather last into late October. That would be rare, but until colder weather up north decides to make a move, this could be what we're stuck with for a while. One or two models are suggestion a cooldown about ten days from now, but with little agreement.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather