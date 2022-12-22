Arctic front arrives this morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — **HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT**

**WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT**

**WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT**

Today is the day! Our strong Arctic cold front arrives in Central Texas towards the middle of the morning, and the Brazos Valley before lunch. Behind it, expect a nearly instantaneous 20 degree temperature drop. Winds will gust up to 40-50 mph at times. The combination of wind and cold will lead to wind chills dipping into the single digits for the afternoon, and below zero overnight. Be sure to dress in layers as you're heading out the door. Exposed skin in wind chills below zero could be subject to frostbite within an hour.

There is a small chance we see a few flurries, but no travel impacts will be expected. If you're driving today, expect a strong north wind to cause issues. Use both hands on the wheel.

Bring in the pets and the plants, and be sure pipes are wrapped! Temperatures will fall below freezing as early as lunch time. Temperatures will remain below freezing until the daytime hours on Christmas Eve Saturday.

Christmas weekend will moderate a bit, but it will still be cold. Lows will be in the upper teens Saturday and low 20s Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the 30s Saturday, but we should see the low 40s Christmas afternoon. A slow warm-up will take us to near 70 next week.

Make sure you stay bundled up if you have to be outside, especially Thursday and Friday. If you are headed to the Baylor game Thursday night in Fort Worth, cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Wind chills during the game will drop below zero.

Have a great Thursday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

